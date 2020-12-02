site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Starts week with missed practice
RotoWire Staff
Dec 2, 2020
Hicks (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Hicks hurt his hamstring in Week 11 and failed to suit up in Week 12 as a result. His absence to start the practice week doesn't bode well for the hulking defensive end's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Lions, though Hicks will have two more opportunities to return to practice.
