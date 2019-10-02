Play

Hicks (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Hicks sustained the knee injury Week 3 against the Redskins and was unable to play in Sunday's win over the Vikings. The 29-year-old was listed as questionable after not practicing last week and is heading in a similar direction for Week 5.

