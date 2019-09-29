Bears' Akiem Hicks: Trending in wrong direction
Hicks (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's rivalry game against the Vikings, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks is still dealing with a right knee injury that he suffered during Monday's win over the Redskins, and appears a long-shot to play. The veteran's absence would be a real blow, considering Hicks is a stout run-stopper, and Dalvin Cook of the Vikings currently leads the NFL in total rushing. As always, check back for the inactive lists prior to kickoff on an official word on Hicks' status.
