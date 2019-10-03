Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that Hicks (knee) is a game-time decision for Week 5, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Hicks sat out Week 4's divisional win over the Vikings due to a right knee injury, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders appears similarly up in the air. If Hicks is once again unable to go, Roy Robertson-Harris will play an increased role in Chicago's defense.