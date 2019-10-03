Bears' Akiem Hicks: Will be game-time decision
Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that Hicks (knee) is a game-time decision for Week 5, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Hicks sat out Week 4's divisional win over the Vikings due to a right knee injury, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders appears similarly up in the air. If Hicks is once again unable to go, Roy Robertson-Harris will play an increased role in Chicago's defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...