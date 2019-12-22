Play

Hicks (elbow) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Hicks returned from injured reserve last week and played 36 snaps versus the Packers, but the elbow injury remains bothersome. The 30-year-old doesn't believe he'll require offseason surgery, but the team should remain cautious down the stretch since they are already eliminated from playoff contention.

