Muhammad participated in the first day of Bears' training camp, Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News reports.
After missing time in the spiring, Muhammad was good to go for the start of training camp. Despite posting 48 tackles and six sacks with the Colts last year, he's expected to be in a rotation with Trevis Gipson at defensive end. As a result, a lessened snap count would likely keep him from repeating his IDP production of 2021.
