Muhammad recorded two tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble over 17 games played.

Muhammad had his least productive season since 2018 after joining the Bears in free agency. He played in an even timeshare with Trevis Gipson and both players posted similar production, so neither was able to earn a larger role. Muhammad should play in a similar role going forward, as he's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.