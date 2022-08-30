Muhammad is one of four defensive ends listed on the Bears' regular-season roster, according to the team's official site.

Muhammad recorded six sacks and 48 tackles with the Colts last year, and he's expected to see a similar role as the Bears' defense will have the same scheme the veteran was used to playing in over the last four years. However, he saw a career-high 766 snaps last year, and if he rotates off the field more than he did in Indianapolis, he could see a decline in production. With excellent pass rusher Trevis Gipson on the roster, that could be the main reason Muhammad rotates more than expected.