Muhammad (knee) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Lions.

Muhammad appears to have picked up a knee injury while playing 79 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps against Miami this past Sunday, as he did not participate in all three practices Week 10. The starting defensive end totaled 19 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble over the first nine games of the season, and his absence would likely leave Kingsley Jonathan and Dominique Robinson to play increased roles opposite Trevis Gipson.

