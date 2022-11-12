Muhammad (knee) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Lions.
Muhammad appears to have picked up a knee injury while playing 79 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps against Miami this past Sunday, as he did not participate in all three practices Week 10. The starting defensive end totaled 19 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble over the first nine games of the season, and his absence would likely leave Kingsley Jonathan and Dominique Robinson to play increased roles opposite Trevis Gipson.
More News
-
Bears' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Posts first sack with Chicago•
-
Bears' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Expected to start at defensive end•
-
Bears' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Back on practice field•
-
Bears' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Agrees to terms with Bears•
-
Colts' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Racks up 48 tackles in 2021•
-
Colts' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Has sack in Week 2 loss•