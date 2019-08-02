Bears' Alex Bars: Dealing with knee injury

Head coach Matt Nagy said Bars sustained a knee contusion Friday, but the team doesn't believe it to be serious, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bars spent the offseason recovering from surgery to address ligament damage in his left knee, the same knee he suffered a contusion in Friday. The rookie started in 32 of 36 games over his four-year career at Notre Dame and signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in early May.