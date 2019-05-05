Bears' Alex Bars: Signs on with Chicago
The Bears signed Bars (knee) as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Bars started 32 of 36 games over four seasons with Notre Dame, suiting up at both guard and tackle. He had his 2018 campaign cut short due to a serious knee injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of rookie minicamp. Bars played under the tutelage of current Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand for three seasons in college, so that certainly bodes well for his chances to make the roster.
