Bears' Alex Bars: Starts again Saturday

Bars (knee) started and played every offensive snap in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

It's the second straight preseason contest Bars played all the snaps, so he appears fully recovered from the knee injury. The undrafted rookie figures to serve as a reserve interior lineman this season.

Our Latest Stories
  • odell-beckham.png

    Picking No. 8 in PPR

    Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    If Ezekiel Elliott falls, you've got a tough decision picking fifth overall. Here's how Jamey...

  • david-johnson-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    The fourth draft slot presents some challenges after the top three running backs go. Here's...