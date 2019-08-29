Bears' Alex Bars: Starts again Saturday
Bars (knee) started and played every offensive snap in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
It's the second straight preseason contest Bars played all the snaps, so he appears fully recovered from the knee injury. The undrafted rookie figures to serve as a reserve interior lineman this season.
