Bears' Alex Bars: Working back from injury

Bars (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis during OTAs, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bars signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and started 32 of 36 games over four seasons with Notre Dame. He had his 2018 campaign cut short due to a serious knee injury, and continues to work back from the injury. It's a good sign for his availability for training camp, but it's unclear whether Bars will be ready or not.