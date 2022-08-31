Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Bears on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After attempting to trade him to all 31 other teams in the league, the Raiders waived Leatherwood on Tuesday, but he will now get another shot in Chicago. The former first-rounder will likely open the season as depth option on the interior offensive line.
