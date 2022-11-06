site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Alex Leatherwood: Not suiting up Sunday
Leatherwood (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Leatherwood has yet to see any action on the field in 2022, after he was deemed inactive for the Week 9 matchup versus Miami. His next opportunity to play comes next Sunday against Detroit.
