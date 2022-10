The Bears designated Leatherwood (illness) for return to practice from the reserve/non-football illness list Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

The transaction kicks off a 21-day window for Chicago remove Leatherwood from the reserve/non-football illness list. He started all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie in 2021, and the Bears will hope he proves worthy of a similar role with Chicago once fully healthy.