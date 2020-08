Wesley signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Wesley spent time with the Bears' practice squad last year and was cut by the team in July, but he's getting a second chance. The 24-year-old wide receiver posted 57 receptions for 1,050 yards and four touchdowns in his senior collegiate season at Northern Colorado in 2018. He'll likely need to make an impact on special teams to secure a roster spot.