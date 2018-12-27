Robinson (ribs) was held out of practice Thursday.

As expected, Robinson earned a DNP on Thursday's practice report, adding some unease about his status as it marked his second consecutive absence. The Bears can fall no lower than the No. 3 seed in the NFC side of the playoff bracket, but if a victory Sunday coincides with a Rams loss to the 49ers, Robinson and his teammates would enjoy a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Consequently, it may be all hands on deck for the Bears, who could use their most-accomplished wide receiver this weekend against the Vikings' third-ranked pass defense.

