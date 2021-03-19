Robinson has officially accepted his franchise tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was recently reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that Robinson was in "no rush" to sign his franchise tender, but it looks like the star wideout has decided not to draw out the process. Robinson is thus locked into a one-year, $18 million deal with the Bears, though both sides can still discuss a long-term extension until July 15. It's also still possible that Robinson could be traded, but barring such events, he looks set play out his age-28 season in Chicago, potentially benefiting from more stable quarterback play courtesy of recent arrival Andy Dalton.
