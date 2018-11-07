Bears' Allen Robinson: Aiming to practice this week
Coach Matt Nagy is hopeful Robinson (groin) will practice this week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Since his last appearance Week 7, Robinson's practice reps have been contained to a single limited listing on Friday's injury report both of the past two weeks. As such, Nagy's comment seems to indicate Robinson is healthy enough to participate in some capacity for each session this week. With that said, Robinson's activity level won't be known until the release of Wednesday's report.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Still viewed as day-to-day•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Inactive for Week 9•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after limited practice•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Held out of practice again•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...