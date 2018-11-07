Coach Matt Nagy is hopeful Robinson (groin) will practice this week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Since his last appearance Week 7, Robinson's practice reps have been contained to a single limited listing on Friday's injury report both of the past two weeks. As such, Nagy's comment seems to indicate Robinson is healthy enough to participate in some capacity for each session this week. With that said, Robinson's activity level won't be known until the release of Wednesday's report.

