Bears' Allen Robinson: Another fruitful fantasy effort

Robinson brought in eight of 12 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Robinson opened the scoring on the day for the Bears with a 10-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, and he was Mitchell Trubisky's second-favorite target overall behind Anthony Miller. Robinson was the runner-up in receptions, receiving yardage and targets to his second-year teammate, but the veteran still put together a highly productive follow-up to his season-best 131-yard effort in Week 12 against the Giants. Robinson will look to extend his scoring streak to three games when the Bears face off with the Cowboys in a Week 14 Thursday night battle.