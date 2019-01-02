Bears' Allen Robinson: Appears ready for playoff game
Robinson (ribs) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite being held out last week, Robinson shouldn't have any limitations during Saturday's playoff game against Philadelphia. He'll face a shaky Eagles secondary that gave up the third-most receiving yards (3,082) to wide receivers during the regular season.
