Robinson (ankle) has returned to practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. "I feel great," Robinson said. "It's been good to be back out there the last few days."

Robinson was held out for about one week due to an ankle issue, but he's recovered enough to participate in drills in recent days. The development backs up coach Matt Nagy's official stance on the matter, calling his level of concern "low" last Tuesday, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. Now back on the field, Robinson can continue to make inroads on a potential contract extension after finishing last season third in the NFL with 154 targets and the second 1,000-yard season of his six-year career.