Bears' Allen Robinson: Blows up against Philly
Robinson caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles.
Robinson caught mostly short passes in the first half before the Chicago coaching staff realized they had a significant mismatch by using their star receiver as a downfield weapon against an overmatched secondary. His 143 yards represented his biggest yardage total of the season and only the second time he exceeded 85 yards in his first year with the Bears. After finishing the season with 55 receptions for 754 yards and four touchdowns, he'll enter the second year of his three-year deal, and he should be the primary receiving option who could see a major uptick in production in 2019.
