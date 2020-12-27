Robinson caught 10 passes for 103 yards in the Bears' 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Facing a decimated Jaguars secondary, Robinson was consistently open, and he and Mitch Trubisky connected on 10 of 13 pass attempts, but even though the team was deep in the red zone on numerous occasions, Robinson was largely ignored, keeping him from adding a touchdown to his impressive yardage total. He's averaging over 100 yards over the last three games, and he'll have a Week 17 matchup against a Packers defense he posted 74 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 12.