Robinson caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Robinson made a great adjustment on his route to beat double coverage on a 24-yard touchdown in the first half, but he was largely quiet until the Bears were forced to play from behind late in the fourth quarter and overtime, which allowed him to pile up a solid yardage total. Even though he scored his first touchdown in four weeks, he's posted at least 70 yards in all but two games this season, and he continues to perform as a steady top-15 option at wide receiver.