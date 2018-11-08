Robinson (groin) termed himself "100 percent" Thursday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robinson backed up his comment with another full practice session Thursday, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. By avoiding any setbacks with the groin injury that forced absences the past two contests, Robinson is in line to take on a Lions defense Sunday that has allowed just shy of 10.0 yards per target and 10 touchdowns to wide receivers in eight games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories