Bears' Allen Robinson: Catches one pass
Robinson caught one pass for four yards in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
Robinson was targeted in the end zone and also on a downfield pass attempt, but Mitch Trubisky was inaccurate the entire afternoon when throwing the ball outside the hash marks. During a number of plays in the second half, he was seen standing on the sidelines while Kevin White and Josh Bellamy received playing time, so it's possible that the groin injury he suffered last week may have limited his playing time. This was the first time all season that he failed to either record 50 yards or score a touchdown, so if healthy, he'll continue to be a useful option in fantasy lineups.
