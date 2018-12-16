Robinson caught three of seven targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.

The bulk of Robinson's damage came during the Bears' opening drive when he ran a quicks stop route, ducked the tackle, and cut up field for a gain of 30 yards. The Bears' offensive struggles have hit Robinson as of late as the go-to receiver has been held scoreless in five consecutive games and has topped 55 yards just once in that span. Still as the 30-yard reception showed, he has the ability to make a big play at any time and he's averaged an impressive 16.0 yards per catch over his past six games. He's just not getting the sort of volume of catches needed to capitalize. Look for that to change if quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is able to build on Sunday's solid outing. Next up is a San Francisco defense that has been so-so in avoiding big passes, surrendering 11.7 yards per opponent reception.