Robinson (groin) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions.

A cautious approach the past two weeks paid off when Robinson deemed himself 100 percent healthy after logging full practices Wednesday and Thursday. He's been cleared from the injury report on the heels of another full practice Friday, preparing to take aim at a struggling Detroit defense that may be without top cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

More News
Our Latest Stories