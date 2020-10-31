Robinson cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints.

This is a bit of a surprising development considering Robinson was listed as doubtful following Friday's final practice report, but the star wideout evidently cleared concussion protocol and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest. Robinson was held out of practice all week and the team only "expects him to play" as opposed to simply saying he'll be ready to go, so there's at least some reason to still check in on his status before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. That being said, all indications suggest Robinson will be ready for the pivotal tilt and should be primed for his typical workload against the 22nd ranked defense against opposing fantasy wide receivers.