Robinson caught two passes for 37 yards in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Robinson was targeted just a single time in the first half before finally posting a pair of catches late in the game, which kept him from being shut out. On the season, he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, which was the third straight season he's posted at least 1,147 yards and six scores. After the Bears complete their playoff run, he'll be headed to unrestricted free agency.