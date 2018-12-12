Bears' Allen Robinson: Dealing with hip injury
Robinson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report with a hip injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After attempting to play through a groin injury earlier this season, Robinson was shut down by the Bears in Weeks 8 and 9, so there is precedent for absences in his new locale. On the other hand, there's been no indication he's in danger of missing time. Consequently, his status bears monitoring as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Packers.
