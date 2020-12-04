Robinson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions with a knee injury.

Considering Robinson hadn't been included on the Bears' first two injury reports of the week, he was a surprising inclusion among the team's nine questionable players for Week 13. Robinson, who was previously questionable in Week 10 with a knee injury before suiting up in a loss to the Vikings, was at least able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, offering some optimism that he'll be ready to go once game day arrives.