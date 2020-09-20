Robinson caught three passes for 33 yards in the Bears' 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Even though the Bears played conservatively in the second half while protecting a double-digit lead, Robinson still saw nine targets, which was six more than any of his teammates. Although he was busy, a number of erratic passes from Mitch Trubisky led to a number of missed connections, and consequently a poor fantasy performance. However, with upcoming matchups against the Falcons and Colts, expect Robinson to return to the levels of performance that fantasy managers expected when selecting him on draft day.