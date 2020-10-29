Robinson (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Monday's late-game injury has resulted in a concussion and no practice reps for Robinson so far this week. With no clear progress through the protocol for head injuries yet, he appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Saints. Robinson's listing on Friday's practice report may have a lot of bearing on his ability to suit up this weekend.
