Robinson (groin) was held out of Thursday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson was in good standing within the Bears passing attack after five games, posting at least 50 yards four times and reaching the end zone twice while leading the team in targets (38). However, a groin injury didn't allow him to practice beyond limited last week, and he proceeded to haul in just one of five passes for four yards this past Sunday against the Patriots. With no practice reps yet this week, Robinson's status is looking a bit precarious. Friday's injury report could indicate whether an absence is possible Sunday versus the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories