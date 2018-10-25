Bears' Allen Robinson: Doesn't practice again Thursday
Robinson (groin) was held out of Thursday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson was in good standing within the Bears passing attack after five games, posting at least 50 yards four times and reaching the end zone twice while leading the team in targets (38). However, a groin injury didn't allow him to practice beyond limited last week, and he proceeded to haul in just one of five passes for four yards this past Sunday against the Patriots. With no practice reps yet this week, Robinson's status is looking a bit precarious. Friday's injury report could indicate whether an absence is possible Sunday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Catches one pass•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Suiting up in Week 7•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Game-time decision•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs limited practice, deemed questionable•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after missed practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...