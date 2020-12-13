Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

Robinson had a huge first half with 88 yards and a touchdown, and his only reception the rest of the way was a 35-yard grab, as the Bears hardly needed him during an easy blowout victory. Although this was his first hundred-yard game since Week 4, he's posted at least 70 yards in all but three games this year, and with a very favorable schedule over the next two weeks, he'll be in position to help fantasy managers win during the playoffs.