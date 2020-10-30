Robinson (concussion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The initial 'questionable' designation did seem a bit optimistic, considering Robinson was held out of practice all week and will be just six days removed from suffering a concussion come Sunday. Javon Wims is the favorite to fill in as a starting wideout, but it'll likely be a team effort to replace Robinson's average of 10 targets per game. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff means official confirmation on Robinson's active/inactive status may not be available until around 3:00 p.m.