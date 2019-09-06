Robinson brought in seven of 13 targets for 102 yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Robinson's receiving yardage and targets were both game-high figures, with the talented wideout garnering the majority of his numbers in the second half. The 26-year-old made three catches over a two-drive stretch in the fourth quarter and was also the intended receiver on Mitchell Trubisky's end-zone interception with 1:58 remaining. Robinson's usage was highly encouraging, and the fact he was able to eclipse the 100-yard mark for only the second time as a Bear was certainly a bonus for fantasy managers. Robinson will look to capitalize on what should be at least a slightly more cohesive passing attack in a Week 2 battle against the Broncos a week from Sunday.