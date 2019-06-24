Bears' Allen Robinson: Enjoys healthy offseason
Robinson was healthy throughout the offseason program, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Robinson's first offseason in Chicago was devoted to rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 1 of 2017. As is often the case in a player's first year back from major surgery, Robinson struggled with both health and consistency in 2018, missing three games with injuries (groin, rib) and falling shy of 50 yards in five others. He finally looked like the best version of himself by the end of the campaign, posting a 6-85-1 receiving line in his last regular-season game and a 10-143-1 line in a playoff loss to Philadelphia. Now benefitting from a normal offseason and a second year in the same scheme, Robinson is well positioned to take a step forward in his age-26 campaign, though he's unlikely to return to his peak volume from 2015-16 in Jacksonville (153 and 151 targets). The Bears have a solid group of secondary pass-catching options, and their excellent defense should lead to some weeks where they don't need much volume from Mitchell Trubisky.
