Bears' Allen Robinson: Expected back for camp
Robinson (knee) is expected to be ready for practice when the Bears report to training camp July 19, ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson reports.
Despite holding him out for the vast majority of the offseason program, the Bears apparently are optimistic Robinson will be a full go for the start of camp. He's 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, entering the first season of a three-year, $42 million contract. Robinson is a clear favorite to serve as the No. 1 target in Chicago, though Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Kevin White and TE Trey Burton all have a head start in building chemistry with Mitchell Trubisky.
