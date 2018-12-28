Robinson (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Robinson caught six of eight targets for 85 yards during last week's 14-9 victory in San Francisco, but he handled his lowest snap share of the season (69 percent) and was then held out of practice throughout this week. His absence may be related to a cautious approach on a team-wide level, as the Bears can only move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the Rams bungle a cupcake home matchup against the 49ers. With Robinson drawing 7.2 targets per game, his absence frees up a considerable amount of work for Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy, though Kevin White and Javon Wims could also get involved if it doesn't appear the Bears are getting any help out west.

More News
Our Latest Stories