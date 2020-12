Robinson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday at Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's not a major surprise to see the 27-year-old intends to suit up Sunday, as the Bears can secure a wild-card spot by winning their final two games of the regular season. Robinson's availability will come into focus when Chicago releases its list of inactives about 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.