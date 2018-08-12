Robinson relayed Sunday that he thinks he'll get in-game reps Thursday at Denver, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Robinson entered training camp with a clean bill of health but wasn't allowed to suit up for the Bears' first two exhibitions. After signing a three-year, $42 million contract in the offseason, he's expected to serve as Mitchell Trubisky's No. 1 option. With so many mouths to feed in Chicago, though, Robinson may struggle to approach the 151 targets he received in both 2015 and 2016.