The Bears have rebuffed trade inquiries for Robinson in recent days and remain focused on coming to terms with their star wide receiver on a contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson's dissatisfaction with his contract situation became known Sept. 15, when he deleted all references to the Bears on his social media accounts. While opposing front offices reached out to Chicago upon learning of Robinson's discontent, Rapoport notes that the drama has instead prompted a "renewed effort" on the Bears' part to get an extension done for the 27-year-old. Though a new deal isn't currently imminent, both Robinson and the Bears are hopeful to reach an agreement before the season ends. After locking up running back Tarik Cohen to a three-year extension late Saturday, extending Robinson now presumably looms as the top item on the Bears' to-do list.