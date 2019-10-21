Bears' Allen Robinson: Finds end zone again
Robinson caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Robinson was the only Bears' player to be effective throughout the entire contest. During the first half, the team struggled to move the football with the exception of Robinson, who was able to consistently beat tight coverage. He then padded his yardage totals while scoring a touchdown late in the contest when the game was out of hand. He's posted at least 77 yards in each of his last three games while scoring three times during that span, and he's settled in as a rock-solid weekly fantasy starter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...