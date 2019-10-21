Bears' Allen Robinson: Finds end zone again

Robinson caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Robinson was the only Bears' player to be effective throughout the entire contest. During the first half, the team struggled to move the football with the exception of Robinson, who was able to consistently beat tight coverage. He then padded his yardage totals while scoring a touchdown late in the contest when the game was out of hand. He's posted at least 77 yards in each of his last three games while scoring three times during that span, and he's settled in as a rock-solid weekly fantasy starter.