Robinson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Robinson routinely dominated the Atlanta cornerbacks and his touchdown reception pulled the Bears within one score, helping the team to a big comeback victory. In addition to his score, he was ruled to have scored an additional touchdown, but replay overturned the call, keeping him from turning in a massive fantasy performance. For the third week in a row, he led the team in targets, but after seeing exactly nine targets in each of the first two games, he ended up with 13 passes thrown his way, and he'll continue to function as a high-floor top-15 wide receiver.