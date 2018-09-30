Robinson brought in two of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Robinson got into the end zone for the first time in a Chicago uniform when he brought in a 14-yard throw from Mitchell Trubisky in the first quarter. The 25-year-old did seen only four targets with both Taylor Gabriel and Tarik Cohen taking on more prominent roles Sunday, but the end-zone visit certainly helped to round out his stat line nicely. Robinson will look to keep the momentum going against the Dolphins following a Week 5 bye.