The Bears have placed their franchise tag on Robinson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the last time Chigaco used the franchise tag was in 2016, when it was applied to Alshon Jeffery. With the Buccaneers having decided to franchise Chris Godwin, two of the top potential free agents at the wideout position are off the market now that the Bears have decided to tag Robinson.